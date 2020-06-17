Oklahoma sees 228 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials on Tuesday reported 228 new cases of the coronavirus and four additional deaths.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said the total number of cases in Oklahoma of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, is now at 8,645.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The four new COVID-19-related deaths brought the state’s death toll to 363.