Oklahoma sees 228 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting a record-setting number of new cases of coronavirus infection for the second consecutive day.

Officials reported 259 new cases Wednesday of COVID-19, the illness the novel coronavirus causes.

That beats the record 229 new cases reported Tuesday and brings the total number of cases reported during the outbreak to 8,904.

The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

One death reported Wednesday brings the death toll for the Oklahoma outbreak to 364.