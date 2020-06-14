Oklahoma sees 225 more coronavirus cases, no new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — There are 225 new coronavirus cases in Oklahoma but no additional deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Saturday.

There have been at least 8,073 confirmed cases and 359 deaths in the state, up from 7,848 cases reported Friday.

The actual number of people who have contracted a virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department says a total of 6,495 people have recovered from the illness.