Oklahoma sees 119 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting 119 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths from the disease.

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday that the total number of cases has reached nearly 6,700, with 339 total deaths.

The actual number of people who have contracted the disease is believed to be much higher because of a lack of testing and because some people with the disease don’t show symptoms.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office announced that 94 cities and counties so far have filed applications with the state for reimbursement of COVID-19-related expenses.