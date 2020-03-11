Oklahoma scraps bill restricting minors’ marriages

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers rejected a bill that would have stripped minors’ parents and legal guardians from the legal power to consent to their marriages.

The measure by Democratic Rep. Jason Dunnington from Oklahoma City failed Monday in the Republican-controlled House on a vote of 60-35.

The Oklahoman reported Tuesday that the bill would’ve required 16 and 17 year-olds to get emancipated before getting married.

In 2017, the Pew Research Center reported that Oklahoma ranked 4th in the nation in teen marriage rates in its analysis of 2014 marriage data.

Dunnington says he will try to reintroduce the legislation later this week.