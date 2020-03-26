Oklahoma schools closed as state coronavirus infections rise

Don Buoen shops in the empty paper good aisle at Reasor’s Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday ordered non-essential businesses to shut down and directed elderly and medically vulnerable people to stay indoors until April 30 as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continued to climb. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Board of Education has voted to close public schools statewide for the remainder of the school year and to adopt distance learning in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The board voted Wednesday as the number of infected Oklahomans rose to 164 and the number of the state’s coronavirus-related deaths rose from three to five.

Among those infected is Jason Lowe, a Democratic state representative from Oklahoma City.

He’s the state’s second legislator to say he caught the disease.

State Sen. Paul Rosino said Tuesday that he tested positive.

Both say they quarantined themselves at home and are recovering.