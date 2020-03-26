Oklahoma schools closed as state coronavirus infections rise

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Board of Education has voted to close public schools statewide for the remainder of the school year and to adopt distance learning in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The board voted Wednesday as the number of infected Oklahomans rose to 164 and the number of the state’s coronavirus-related deaths rose from three to five.
Among those infected is Jason Lowe, a Democratic state representative from Oklahoma City.
He’s the state’s second legislator to say he caught the disease.
State Sen. Paul Rosino said Tuesday that he tested positive.
Both say they quarantined themselves at home and are recovering.