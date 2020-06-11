Oklahoma revenue continues to fall amid coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Oklahoma continue to fall below projections as the state begins reopening businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Office of Management and Enterprise Services reports revenue collections in May of $490.1 million were $65.5 million, or 11.8% below estimates and $83.8 million, or 14.6%, below May 2019 collections.

Businesses began reopening in late April under a plan by Gov. Kevin Stitt after being closed in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The state Health Department on Thursday reported at least 7,626 cases of the virus and 357 deaths.