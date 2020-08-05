Oklahoma revenue collections up due to delayed tax deadline

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel says revenue collections rose by more than 27% in July due to a delay in the state income tax filing deadline because of the coronavirus.

But McDaniel says that wasn’t enough to offset previous shortfalls.

The state collected $1.43 billion during the first month of the fiscal year.

McDaniel says individual and corporate income tax collections were $699.5 million, or an increase of $360.5 million from July 2019, but short of a $414.4 million drop in April income tax revenue.

The tax deadline was delayed from April to July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

