Oklahoma revenue collections plunge to historic depths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Collections to Oklahoma’s main government operating fund missed projections by 44% last month, an amount state finance officials say is the biggest shortfall in modern history.

Office of Management and Enterprise Services Director Steve Harpe on Tuesday described the shifting tax deadline, plunging energy prices and coronavirus-related business shutdowns as a “threefold economic gut punch.”

Harpe says general collections haven’t missed the estimate by over 40% in recent history.

Collections totaled $529 million in April, which Harpe says is historically the month with the largest revenue collections.