Oklahoma reveals new official state logo

(FOX NEWS) — New branding campaign designed to portray Oklahoma as an attractive destination for tourism, business and living.

The new campaign includes the tagline “imagine that” and an official logo of a white star surrounded by five chevrons.

The shapes and colors representing the earth, sky, water, agriculture and forest.

The state’s governor and lieutenant governor showing off the new look at a news conference Wednesday.

The campaign was developed over nine months through a committee of more than 100 statewide volunteers.

