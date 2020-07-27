Oklahoma reports record high number of coronavirus cases

Artist Adam Carnes, left and Gary Coulson place a mask on Buck Atom, the mascot of Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios Route 66, Friday, July 17, 2020, in Tulsa. The city now has a mask mandate to protect against the spread of COVID-19. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is reporting 1,401 new positive cases of coronavirus, a new record high for a single day.

The latest numbers reported Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 32,686.

The actual number of positive cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The statewide death toll is now 496, although no new deaths were reported on Monday.

Oklahoma currently has 625 people who are reported hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 78 over the last week.