Oklahoma reports increase of 209 in confirmed COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State health officials say another 209 people have tested positive in Oklahoma for the coronavirus.

The State Department of Health reported on Sunday that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 25,265.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma remains at 451.

The health department reported that 19,466 people have recovered.

Last week, the cities of Oklahoma City and Tulsa approved mask requirements as the number of cases has surged.