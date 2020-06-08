Oklahoma reports additional death, 55 new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

The Department of Health reported Monday the latest death was a Tulsa County woman older than 65 who died Friday.

The state’s latest report brings the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 7,205 and the total number of deaths to 348.

The actual number of people who have contracted a virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks.