Oklahoma reports a new daily record of confirmed COVID cases

Bicyclists ride while wearing masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 on River Parks trail near the 2900 block of Riverside Drive Monday, July 6, 2020. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has hit a new daily record high of confirmed coronavirus cases, with 858 reported in the last 24 hours.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday also reported five additional deaths from COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 404.

Oklahoma has been experiencing a surge in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, with 426 people currently hospitalized because of the disease.

That’s an increase of more than 100 people from the same time last week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks.