Oklahoma reports 673 new confirmed coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is reporting 673 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the state’s second-highest daily total since the start of the pandemic.

The new cases reported Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health follow a record high of 858 cases that were reported on Tuesday.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma to 17,893.

The actual number of infections is thought to be much higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The health department also reported three additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the statewide death total to 407.