Oklahoma reports 510 new confirmed cases, first child death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is reporting 510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the state’s first death of a child from the disease.

Officials at Fort Sill Army Post in southwest Oklahoma confirmed Sunday a 13-year-old dependent of a service member stationed there died Friday at Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional two deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 424.

The total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Oklahoma now stands at 20,745.

The actual number of cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested.