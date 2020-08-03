Oklahoma reports 494 more coronavirus cases, 1 more death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma reports another 494 cases of COVID-19, and one more death linked to the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Sunday that the state has seen 38,225 confirmed cases and 550 deaths.

That’s an increase from the 37,731 confirmed cases Saturday.

More than 30,800 people are reported to have recovered from the disease.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms.