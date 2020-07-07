Oklahoma reports 434 new confirmed coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting 434 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

The latest cases reported on Monday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring the total number of confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma to 16,362 and the death total to 399.

The new deaths reported on Monday were all individuals in the 65 and older age group and included two men in Tulsa County, one woman in McCurtain County and one woman in Noble County.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks.