Oklahoma reports 397 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is reporting 397 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two more deaths.

The latest numbers Monday from the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring to 43,963 the number of confirmed cases in the state.

The state’s death toll now stands at 605.

The latest people reported dead were both residents of Jackson County in southwest Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, one of the state’s largest hospital systems is reporting an alarming increase in the number of pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19.

Integris Baptist Medical Center says doctors have delivered 24 babies from women who have the coronavirus since June 30.