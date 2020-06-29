Oklahoma reports 299 more COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma reported 299 more cases of the coronavirus on Saturday and seven additional deaths.

The Oklahoma Department of Health said there have been at least 12,642 confirmed cases and 384 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The actual number of people who have been infected is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can carry the virus and not feel sick.

On Friday the Oklahoma State Fair canceled the heavily attended annual event, citing a surge in confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.