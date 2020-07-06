Oklahoma reports 283 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma reports an additional 283 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Sunday that the additional cases bring the state’s total number of reported cases to 15,928.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher, but many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

Oklahoma reported no additional deaths on Sunday. The state’s total number of reported deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, remained at 398.

The department says 12,246 Oklahomans have recovered from the virus.