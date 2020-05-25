Oklahoma reports 2 more deaths linked to the coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials report another 53 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths linked to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The latest counts from the Oklahoma Department of Health brought the state’s total confirmed cases to 6,090 on Monday.

The number of known fatalities is 313. The case count is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department says more than 4,700 Oklahoma residents who’ve tested positive for the virus have recovered, including 26 on Monday.