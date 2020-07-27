Oklahoma reports 1,204 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has reported 1,204 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and the number of deaths in the state hasn’t changed since a day earlier.

The Department of Health on Sunday reported at least 31,285 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase from the from the 30,081 confirmed cases the state reported Saturday.

The state reported an additional 645 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 24,698.

The number of people in the state who have died from COVID-19 remained at 496.