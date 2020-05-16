Oklahoma reopens bars, weddings, funerals in next phase

A man plays on a gaming machine at Lucky Star Casino Friday, May 15, 2020, as the casino reopens after a temporary shutdown due to coronavirus concerns, in Concho, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is reopening bars and allowing weddings, funerals and organized sports to resume under the next phase of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s statewide reopening plan.

Stitt said this week that data supports moving forward and that he wants Oklahoma “to be the first state in the nation to get its wings back.”

Phase two of Stitt’s plan still directs employers to close common areas, enforce social distancing and use gloves and masks when interacting with the public.

Public health officials on Friday reported 124 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 285.