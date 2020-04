OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports two new deaths due to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The department on Monday reported 197 deaths in the state and at least 3,280 coronavirus cases, up from 3,253 cases reported Sunday.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick and most people recover from the illness.