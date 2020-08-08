Oklahoma ready for auto industry after Tesla battle

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has launched a new effort to lure the automotive industry, and state economic leaders say there’s room for growth in the recent race to land a Tesla plant.

The Journal Record reported Wednesday that Oklahoma has secured 2,700 engineer resumes and other highly trained individuals.

It also has laid out a convincing case that Tesla’s costs for manufacturing in Tulsa would be 25-35% less than costs in Austin, Texas.

Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Sean Kouplen said Oklahoma would also fare favorably to other states in the recovery of its economy amid the pandemic.