Oklahoma public school readies for November Bond Election

LAVERNE, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – While election day in the majority of the High Plains fell on Nov. 2, Laverne Public Schools has scheduled a vote for this Tuesday instead, aiming to ask its community whether or not to adopt a $14.25 million bond in order to fund repairing Kilmer Stadium, its press box, and physical education building.

According to an Oct. 6 statement from the school district, the Laverne Board of Education proposed the bond issue after inspections pointed out deterioration in the over 60-year-old facilities. The new bond would absorb the bond that was passed last year and roll it into one, according to the district.

“Furthermore, this bond will provide the needed revenue to repair the existing stadium, add a new pressbox, give the existing football concession stand a facelift, and to construct a new multi-purpose community activities center, which will replace the deteriorating PE building,” said the district in its statement about the election.

The school district also said the new facility would include:

A safe room for sheltering in an emergency or severe weather This room would also hold two batting cages and a space for indoor practice activities

Four new locker rooms

A weight room

Double gym floor with indoor track

Concessions area

Classroom area for meeting space and cheer practice

The district continued on to say that the double gym floor would give extra space for Laverne students to have scheduled practices, and also provide space for little league games and other community events.

“Therefore, voters in our district will now have an opportunity to consider addressing some of Laverne Schools facility needs and help promote further economic development within our community.”

via Laverne Public Schools

More information can be found through the Lavern Public Schools website.