Oklahoma prosecutor will not charge man who drove in crowd

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A prosecutor in Oklahoma has decided not to charge a motorist who drove through a crowd of people protesting on a interstate following the death of George Floyd and is instead looking to prosecute some of the protesters.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office is asking the Highway Patrol to identify protesters from photos and videos.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler alleges that protesters used weapons and threw projectiles, damaging the vehicle.

An attorney who represents one of three people injured during the protest told the Tulsa World that Kunzweiler is “essentially blaming the victims for their own injuries.”