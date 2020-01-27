Oklahoma prosecutor arrested, accused of domestic abuse

This booking photo provided by Oklahoma County Police Dept. shows Robert McClatchie. McClatchie, an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, was booked into Oklahoma County jail at about 4 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, on complaints of domestic abuse by strangulation and domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child. (Oklahoma County Police Dept. via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A prosecutor in Oklahoma has been arrested, accused of domestic abuse.

Robert McClatchie, an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, was booked into Oklahoma County jail at about 4 a.m. Saturday on complaints of domestic abuse by strangulation and domestic abuse in the presence of a minor child.

According to jail records, bail has not yet been set for McClatchie, who is 48.

District Attorney David Prater said in a statement that McClatchie “will remain in jail until he is released by a judge or when his bond is posted after a judge sets his bond, like any other person arrested on a domestic abuse charge.”