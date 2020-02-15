Oklahoma professor who used slur to step down, get training

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The dean of the University of Oklahoma’s journalism college says a professor who used a racial slur during a class will step down from teaching the course for the rest of the semester.

In a letter to students and faculty on Friday, Dean Ed Kelley says professor Peter Gade also has agreed to engage in racial sensitivity training.

The tenured professor apologized earlier this week. Kelley says Gade hopes to “learn and grow” from the episode.

Gade did not return messages seeking comment.