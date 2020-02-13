Oklahoma professor apologizes for using racial slur in class

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A University of Oklahoma journalism professor has apologized to his students for using the N-word during a class lecture in which he argued the racist slur was no more offensive than the term “boomer.”

Peter Gade, director of graduate studies at OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, says in an email to students that he “made an inexcusable mistake” with his choice of words and asked for the opportunity to show students he is “trustworthy and respectful to all.”

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz said Gade’s comment is protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom but is “fundamentally offensive and wrong.”