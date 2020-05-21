Oklahoma prisons take non-virus infected inmates from county

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question during a news conference Monday, May 11, 2020, in Oklahoma City. State health officials on Monday reported multiple new positive cases of COVID-19 and new deaths.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is taking custody of healthy inmates from one county jail that reported it was ill-equipped to deal with the coronavirus.

The DOC says Comanche County Detention Center inmates with two consecutive negative tests began being moved to state facilities on Wednesday.

County inmates who have tested positive for the virus will remain quarantined at the jail in Lawton.

Johnny Owens, the chair of the board that oversees the jail, says the state plans to take up to 190 of its approximately 340 inmates.

More than 100 inmates and 16 staff members at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19.