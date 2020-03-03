Oklahoma prison locked down after inmate “disturbance”

STRINGTOWN, Okla, (AP) — An Oklahoma prison is on lock down with no visitation following what prison officials call a “disturbance” among about a half dozen inmates.

State Department of Corrections spokesman Matt Elliott said there were no serious injuries Monday night at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown, about 105 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

Elliott said the cause of the disturbances is under investigation and the lockdown was ordered after investigators have learned of more potential violence at other state prisons.

All state prisons were locked down in September after an outbreak of violence left one inmate dead and more than a dozen injured.