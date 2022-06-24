Clarification: The response from one of those quoted in the original story has been updated.

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, political leaders and activists began speaking out about the ruling.

Justice Samuel Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

Authority to regulate abortion rests with the political branches, not the courts, Alito wrote.

Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.

Chief Justice John Roberts would have stopped short of ending the abortion right, noting that he would have upheld the Mississippi law at the heart of the case, a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, and said no more.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — the diminished liberal wing of the court — were in dissent.

The Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair released the following statement:

Today’ Supreme Court decision is unsettling. Though the opinion was leaked, the reality is still a lot to process. This decision does not end abortion, it ends safe, legal abortions in our state. I fear for the lives that will be lost. I am concerned about the children who will be born into poverty, violence and food insecurity. This decision is a prime example of have versus have not legislation. The haves will still have access. The rights of the have nots have just been severely limited. In Oklahoma, the state that ranks fifty-first in outcomes for women, this is a dangerous decision. It strengthens the resolve of the Oklahoma Democratic Party to galvanize voters that respect a woman’s right to bodily autonomy and privacy.” Alicia Andrews

“My constituents in Oklahoma overwhelmingly support pro-life protections. I am pleased that the Supreme Court has reversed the Roe v. Wade opinion, putting the power back into the hands of state legislatures and the electorate rather than non-elected Justices. This decision reverses the radical abortion policies of our country, which mirror countries like North Korea and China. In Congress, I will continue to fight for unborn babies and advocate for policies that support moms who wish to give their child the gift of life through adoption.” Rep. Stephanie Bice

Alliance Defending Freedom released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s decision is a major victory for unborn children and their mothers. Laws across the country can now affirm that life is a human right and ensure women have greater access to the support and resources they need and deserve. We now turn to the states to ensure that unborn children and their mothers are protected from the gruesome reality of abortion, and that they receive the care and resources they need to flourish. Mississippi asked the court to overturn Roe because that case was egregiously wrong and had no basis in constitutional text, structure, or history. Additionally, Roe’s changing standards have long been unworkable, which is why so many pro-life laws ended up in court. It also failed to account for changing science, which demonstrates that life begins at conception. Today is a day of celebration, but the battle continues, as states either respect or shirk their responsibility to protect the life and health of women and children.” Alliance Defending Freedom General Counsel Kristen Waggoner

The Oklahoma Attorney General’s office released the following statement:

“After almost 50 years, the U.S. Supreme Court has wiped one of the most horrifying opinions in American history from the books. It has courageously done so in the face of intimidation, leaks, violence, and even an assassination attempt. Roe not only took away over 60 million lives, it also barred Oklahomans and all other Americans from protecting our unborn children. We should help every woman facing a crisis pregnancy, but not at the cost of the innocent child’s life. This is truly a day for celebration and thanksgiving.” Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor

Oklahoma Faith Leaders released the following statement:

“Today’s life-affirming decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the Dobbs vs Jackson case delivers historic protections for the unborn by effectively overturning Roe vs Wade. Since that landmark case was determined in 1973, many have argued that it was wrongly decided and that there was no right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution. Those beliefs were confirmed today by the U.S. Supreme Court, and we praise their decision. Now, the question of abortion rights is returned to individual states. Thankfully, we, along with the Oklahoma legislature and Governor Kevin Stitt, have been preparing for this day. The legislature passed and Governor Stitt recently signed HB 4327, which bans abortion at conception, making Oklahoma an abortion-free state.” Oklahoma Faith Leaders President Paul Abner

Congressman Tom Cole released the following statement:

“The Supreme Court’s highly anticipated opinion gives America’s 50 separate and unique states and their voters the authority to determine their own policies concerning abortion, rather than unelected judges and bureaucrats. Indeed, since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, it was immediately controversial and quickly became an outdated decision due to rapid advancements in medicine and science. As a proud defender of unborn life throughout my entire career, both in Congress and in the Oklahoma State Legislature, I am pleased that voters will now have a voice on this important issue.” Congressman Tom Cole

Congressman Frank Lucas released the following statement:

“Oklahoma- along with a number of other states- has made it abundantly clear that life is a miracle and above all else should be protected at its earliest stages. Throughout my time in Congress, the safeguarding of the fundamental right to life has been one of my highest priorities- and I will continue to support pro-life legislation and efforts in the years to come. Today’s ruling rightfully affirms the right to legislate abortion belongs to individual states. As our Founding Fathers advocated through the ideals of federalism, and as is ensured by the 10th Amendment, powers not delegated to the Federal government by the U.S. Constitution shall be reserved to the States or the People. While states like New York and California enact reprehensible abortion policies, the Supreme Court’s opinion confirms that the power to protecting life is in the hands of elected individuals.” Congressman Frank Lucas

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley released the following statement:

“This is an historic day in the pro-life movement. The overturning of Roe v. Wade is a defining moment in our lifetime that fixes a legal and moral mistake, which led to decades of emotional distress, tremendous guilt, physical harm and infertility for women, and the unnecessary and cruel deaths of more than 63 million unborn babies who were denied their God-given potential because of poverty, fear or convenience. Women and children deserve better. Mothers who face unexpected or crisis pregnancies need support – financial, spiritual and emotional. May they see the face of God in their children and embrace the joy, beauty and difficulties of motherhood. We must come together to pray for the grace to deepen our appreciation for the sanctity and value of all human life from conception until natural death.” Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the following statement:

“I am very excited that the Supreme Court made this courageous decision. Abortion is a state’s rights issue and it belongs to the people. I promised Oklahomans I would sign every pro-life bill that came across my desk and I am proud to have kept that promise, especially today as Oklahoma now has trigger laws to ban abortion in our state. I am proud to be called America’s most pro-life governor and I’m looking forward to the rest of the country following Oklahoma’s lead to protect life.” Gov. Kevin Stitt

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat released the following statement:

“Today is a solemn day and today is an overwhelming joyous day – solemn as we remember the 63 million lives terminated and joyous because of answered prayers. Those of us in the pro-life movement have long dreamt of this day, and we have been ridiculed for believing the day would ever come. The work, the prayers, the advocacy that countless dedicated men and women have done since the egregious decision was handed down on January 22, 1973, has come to fruition. Praise God! Oklahomans overwhelmingly value life. As a state we are extremely well positioned to be able to protect life from its beginning to its natural end. We have enacted laws that anticipated this day and now Oklahoma can fully protect life.” Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe released the following statement:

“I am overjoyed to hear that the Supreme Court has announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today. For almost 50 years, our nation has wrongly operated under the tragic belief that there is a constitutional “right” to end the lives of those who cannot speak for themselves. The Court has now rightfully declared that Roe was wrong from the start, and we can begin to chart a new course on the journey to protect life. During my time in Congress, I have gladly fought to give a voice to the voiceless and I will continue the fight during the remainder of my tenure in the Senate.” U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe

U.S. Senator James Lankford released the following statement:

“Today is a historic day for our nation and for life. After praying, speaking and challenging our nation for years to see the value of every child, I am overwhelmed with joy for our nation and for the lives of unborn children who will have a chance to grow up because of the Supreme Court’s action and the stand of millions of Americans for life. Oklahoma is leading the way to immediately protect each child. We will continue to help support and protect mothers and children while encouraging fatherhood and family involvement for all children.” Sen. James Lankford

Planned Parenthood Great Plains says ‘trigger’ laws are expected to go into effect, banning abortion across 13 states.

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision, PPGP has paused all abortion services in Arkansas.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, our country’s founders said, ‘All men are created equal.’ Today, the Supreme Court took the ‘men’ part literally, stripping rights from every woman in America. State by state, we have seen access to abortion virtually eliminated. Oklahoma recently enacted the first total abortion ban most Americans have seen in their lifetime. Even while reproductive rights were being taken away before our very eyes, many people still doubted Roe could ever fall. Today this creeping march to crush fundamental freedoms has reached its awful conclusion: your body is not your own. Your rights are entirely dependent on where you reside. Yet in this very grim moment in American history, Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ doors are still open and will stay open, to provide sexual and reproductive care today, tomorrow, and for years to come. Our services may be forced to change due to cruel bans on abortion care, but our commitment to our patients remains.” Emily Wales, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Great Plains

Last month, Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to ban abortion.