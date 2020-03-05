Oklahoma pastors isolated over possible coronavirus exposure

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two leaders at an Oklahoma-based megachurch have been quarantined after learning they may have been exposed to the new coronavirus at a Germany conference where a scheduled speaker tested positive for the virus.

Rev. Craig Groeschel, Life.Church’s founder, went to speak at the Willow Creek Leadership Congress 2020, along with pastor-innovation leader Rev. Bobby Gruenewald.

The leadership conference held in late February drew about 7,400 people.

Groeschel shared the news Wednesday with his church family in a “Behind the Scenes” video, which he shares monthly with members via email. 

