Oklahoma passes 20,000 COVID-19 cases, reports one new death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with state health officials reporting 456 more cases and one additional death linked to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The new numbers brings the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s total counts since tracking of the outbreak began in March to 20,235 reported cases and 422 fatalities.

The actual number of cases is likely much higher since many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

The state health departments says more than 15,000 Oklahomans with COVID-19 have recovered.

