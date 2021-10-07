Oklahoma Panhandle State University president set to resign

GOODWELL, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Dr. Tim Faltyn announced his intention to resign as the 15th President of Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU), effective January 31, 2022.

According to OPSU, Dr. Faltyn resigned in a letter to the Board of Regents of the Oklahoma Agriculture and Mechanical Colleges.

OPSU explained that Faltyn’s leadership provided sustained enrollment growth and increased graduation rates, and since 2016 the university has “achieved record-setting community support and external funding.” In addition, the university received top 10 national ranking by US News and World Report.

According to the university, Dr. Faltyn recently made the decision to move on because the university is “poised” for success, “reputationally, financially, and academically to sustain the gains of the past several years.”

Faltyn said, “The time I have spent here at Panhandle State will always rank among the best times of my professional experience. The people, the region, the University, and all that we have accomplished together are remarkable. I am grateful to have been here and to have been a part of a chapter that is so special in the storied history of this university.”

Chairwoman of the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges, Regent Trudy Milner stated, “Dr. Faltyn has been an exceptional leader on several campuses in the OSU system, a mover and a shaker who has made positive impacts at each institution he has served. This is a tough loss for our system, but we wish him the very best.”

The Board of Regents is expected to choose the next interim and permanent president of OPSU.

The CEO of the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents, Mr. Jason Ramsey, added, “I have known Dr. Faltyn for the past 20 years and have been blessed to work with him as an academic leader and as a College and University President. His leadership at OPSU and within the Oklahoma A&M system will be truly missed personally and professionally.”