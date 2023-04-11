GOODWELL, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Panhandle State University is helping address the teacher shortage throughout the state, in conjunction with the new “Inspired to Teach” program established by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

According to a news release, the university, along with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, is helping support the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program, established by the passage of House Bill 3564 in 2022.

According to the release, the university is offering an incentive for residents, removing financial barriers and giving the region “highly skilled educators.”

Along with the “Inspired to Teach” program, the university also offers the Panhandle Promise scholarship, which is given to a student who gives a two-year commitment to teach in one of 16 school districts in the Oklahoma Panhandle. According to the release, 10 students are currently receiving the scholarship.

“OPSU is committed to helping solve the statewide teacher shortage by empowering our students with the tools and resources they need to become highly effective educators,” said Julie Dinger, the president of OPSU. “The Panhandle Promise Scholarship and the Oklahoma Inspired to Teach program are just two of the many ways we are investing in the future of education in Oklahoma.”

Officials said the deadline to apply for the Panhandle Promise Scholarship is June 1, according to the release.

“The Panhandle Promise scholarship reflects the high value that OPSU places on education and the people who deliver it in this part of the state,” said Patrick Maille, dean of the College of Arts and Education. “We want to invest in those people and in the future of the Panhandle.”

For more information, visit the university’s website.