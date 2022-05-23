GOODWELL, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Agricultural & Mechanical Colleges Board of Regents recently announced the appointment of Julie Dinger as the next president of Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU). The regents are expected to “formally consider” Dinger’s appointment at the next board meeting on June 1.

OPSU’s website explained that Dinger will start on July 1, pending board approval, and will follow Tim Faltyn who resigned from the presidency on December 31, 2021, to “accept a position with another higher education institution in Oklahoma.”

Trudy Milner stated, “The A&M Regents are pleased to present Dr. Dinger as our next OPSU President. Her leadership as Provost has contributed to the success of OPSU, as enrollment has remained steady even during the pandemic. We look forward to supporting her as President, and we are confident OPSU will maintain continuity and momentum under her leadership as it continues to provide an attractive higher education opportunity for the Panhandle region.”

According to the university, the announcement comes after a six-month search by the Regents, who formed a search committee that included OPSU administration faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community leaders.