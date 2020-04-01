Oklahoma panel expected to declare revenue failure

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A panel led by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to declare a revenue failure for the current fiscal year as plummeting oil prices and dwindling tax collections batter the state budget.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Roger Thompson said Wednesday the Board of Equalization will meet early next week.

Thompson says state revenue collections are expected to fall about $220 million short of projections for the current fiscal year that ends June 30.

The shortfall for the next fiscal year is expected to be at least $415 million.

The state currently has about $1 billion in savings.