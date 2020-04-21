Oklahoma panel declares revenue failure as collections fall

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks at a news conference on COVID-19 Friday, April 17, 2020, in Oklahoma City. Stitt said that some businesses could begin to open back up as early as May 1, if the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oklahoma continues to trend downward. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state panel led by Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a revenue failure for the current budget year.

Monday’s action by the State Board of Equalization comes as oil prices crashed and revenue collections have tightened amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Stitt says he and the Legislature have agreed not to cut agency budgets for the rest of the fiscal year that ends June 30.

But he warned that decision means cuts to agency budgets over the next two fiscal years could be steeper.

He says lawmakers have some “tough decisions” to make on the budget in the months ahead.