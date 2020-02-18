Oklahoma officials alter language excluding Native Americans

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Oklahoma officials were forced to revise the language on a new state branding website after backlash over its exclusion of Native Americans’ roots in the state.

Oklahoma officials recently unveiled the state’s new brand which brought a new logo and tagline.

The branding website stated that Oklahoma was built after the 1889 Land Run, when Americans took over land Native American tribes had been occupying.

The Oklahoman reports that backlash over the disregard of Native American roots in Oklahoma led officials to change that description.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said that language wasn’t “inclusive of Oklahoma’s rich Native American heritage.”