Oklahoma officer placed on leave after fatally shooting man

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAPULPA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say an Oklahoma officer has been placed on leave after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man who charged at him.

According to investigators, 38-year-old Michael Green acted strangely and threatened to hurt himself after entering a funeral home around 11 a.m. Friday in Sapulpa and asking for a drink of water.

When an officer with the Sapulpa police department found Collins at a nearby cemetery, Collins pulled a knife and charged at the officer, authorities said.

Collins was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will review the shooting.

