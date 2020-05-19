Oklahoma officer investigated for email about virus masks

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma police officer is under investigation after responding to a departmental email about coronavirus protective masks that were issued by sending images of people with white bags over their faces reminiscent to the Ku Klux Klan.

Norman Police Chief Kevin Foster said Tuesday that Officer Jacob McDonough remains on duty while the department’s internal affairs division investigates the May 5 email.

Foster says McDonough apologized in a follow-up email after being told by a lieutenant that the images taken from the slave revenge movie “Django Unchained” were inappropriate.

He says McDonough was only commenting on how the department’s new masks didn’t fit properly.