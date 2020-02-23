Oklahoma Native American Caucus pushes for bills, allies

FILE – In this April, 17, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Collin Walke, D-Oklahoma City, speaks on the House floor in Oklahoma City. The Native American Caucus in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives, led by Walke and Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, says it plans to push bills in the 2020 legislative session that will help bridge communication gaps between lawmakers on matters that affect tribal issues. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Native American lawmakers in Oklahoma are trying to gain support for measures affecting their communities while the state and some tribes spar in a federal court battle over casino gambling compacts.

A bill the Native American Caucus is pushing in the Oklahoma House of Representatives would attempt to address state’s high rates of missing or murdered indigenous peoples.

The measure would create an office within the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that would function as a liaison between local, state, federal and tribal governments during investigations of those crimes.

The Oklahoman reports that the caucus is focused on building partnerships between the state and tribes.