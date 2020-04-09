Oklahoma minimum-security prison has second escape in a week

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — For the second time this week, an inmate has escaped from a minimum-security prison in southeastern Oklahoma where one inmate, four workers and a probation and parole officer have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 40-year-old Jeremiah Hobbs walked away early Thursday from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester where he was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary.
On Sunday, five inmates escaped the unfenced prison.
Four of the inmates have been recaptured while authorities continue searching for escapee Christopher Coffey.