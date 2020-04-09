Oklahoma minimum-security prison has second escape in a week

This March 6, 2020 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Correction in shows Jeremiah Hobbs. For the second time this week, an inmate has escaped from a minimum security prison in southeast Oklahoma where one inmate, four workers and a probation officer tested positive for the coronavirus, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Thursday, April 9, 2020. Hobbs, 40, walked away Thursday from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester where he was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary. (Oklahoma Department of Correction via AP)

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — For the second time this week, an inmate has escaped from a minimum-security prison in southeastern Oklahoma where one inmate, four workers and a probation and parole officer have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says 40-year-old Jeremiah Hobbs walked away early Thursday from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester where he was serving an eight-year sentence for burglary.

On Sunday, five inmates escaped the unfenced prison.

Four of the inmates have been recaptured while authorities continue searching for escapee Christopher Coffey.