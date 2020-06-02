Oklahoma medical marijuana sales continue to smash records

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Numbers from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show sales of medical marijuana in Oklahoma are continuing to smash records.
Figures released Monday show medical marijuana sales in May topped $73 million, the highest monthly figure so far.
The data shows May sales generated more than $11.6 million in sales tax revenue.
That includes $6.5 million in state and local sales taxes and another $5.1 million from the marijuana excise tax.
The medical marijuana business has been booming in Oklahoma since voters approved a citizen-led initiative petition in 2018 that made it easy for patients and dispensaries to get a license.