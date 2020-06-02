Oklahoma medical marijuana sales continue to smash records

In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 file photo, marijuana plants are pictured at Baker Medical in Oklahoma City. Numbers from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show sales of medical marijuana in Oklahoma are continuing to smash records. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Numbers from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show sales of medical marijuana in Oklahoma are continuing to smash records.

Figures released Monday show medical marijuana sales in May topped $73 million, the highest monthly figure so far.

The data shows May sales generated more than $11.6 million in sales tax revenue.

That includes $6.5 million in state and local sales taxes and another $5.1 million from the marijuana excise tax.

The medical marijuana business has been booming in Oklahoma since voters approved a citizen-led initiative petition in 2018 that made it easy for patients and dispensaries to get a license.