Oklahoma Media Center to foster local news collaboration

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma news collaborative is being developed to foster local news content for outlets in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and elsewhere in the state.

The Inasmuch Foundation and the Local Media Association have announced plans to form the Oklahoma Media Center.

It will focus first on developing and sharing local and regional news content related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on Oklahoma communities.

Over time, though, the center’s cooperative news reporting and curation may evolve to include other topics important to people in Oklahoma.

Organizers have begun discussions with several media organizations about participating.