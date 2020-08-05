Oklahoma mayor alleges threats by state lawmaker over masks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mayor of an Oklahoma City suburb alleges she was threatened by a state lawmaker because of a mandate she issued requiring bar and restaurant workers to wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Republican State Rep. Jay Steagall on Tuesday denied threatening Yukon Mayor Shelli Selby and says he was taking his constituents’ concerns to her.

Selby, who issued the proclamation in July, complained in a police report that she was “harassed and intimidated” by Steagall.

The state health department on Tuesday reported 861 additional confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the illness.