Oklahoma may be first to implement marijuana breathalyzers

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Oklahoma could soon launch a pilot program to conduct marijuana breathalyzer tests to determine if drivers are under the influence.

The pilot program would consist of a breathalyzer test that can determine if a person has consumed cannabis within the last few hours.

Currently the tests law enforcement uses for marijuana detects the substance but it could be from days prior.

According to The Oklahoman, the state’s Legislature passed a bill last week on the $300,000 project that could make Oklahoma one of the first states in the nation to use the new technology.

The bill now awaits action from Gov. Kevin Stitt.